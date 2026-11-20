Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
American military leaders want to build a “sustained” autonomous presence between Earth’s orbit and the moon.
America’s military plans to put assets in space between Earth and the moon, and wants AI to help run them.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
America’s military plans to put assets in space between Earth and the moon, and wants AI to help run them.
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