Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Prosecutors say an aide to a New Jersey congressman paid a scarification artist to slash her body as part of the plot.
A former aide to a New Jersey Republican congressman, Jeff Van Drew, and her alleged accomplice are under indictment for carrying out a conspiracy to stage a fake political attack that included paying a body scarification artist to cut up the staffer’s face, neck, upper chest, and shoulder.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
A former aide to a New Jersey Republican congressman, Jeff Van Drew, and her alleged accomplice are under indictment for carrying out a conspiracy to stage a fake political attack that included paying a body scarification artist to cut up the staffer’s face, neck, upper chest, and shoulder.
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