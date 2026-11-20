Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Restrictions or bans on data center construction romped to victory in 40 out of 41 ballot measures.
Published:
Updated:
Nearly three weeks after Election Day, the biggest loser of the 2026 midterms seems to be the windowless server warehouse.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Nearly three weeks after Election Day, the biggest loser of the 2026 midterms seems to be the windowless server warehouse.
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