Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
A courier’s arrest in northern Cyprus and a trafficking trial in Crete expose how embryos, eggs and money cross borders with little oversight.
On the morning of May 19, authorities stopped a 24-year-old man carrying a small cryogenic container at Ercan Airport in northern Cyprus, minutes before a flight to Mexico via Istanbul. The label read “Life Parcel.” Inside, four separate tubes held four human embryos.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
On the morning of May 19, authorities stopped a 24-year-old man carrying a small cryogenic container at Ercan Airport in northern Cyprus, minutes before a flight to Mexico via Istanbul. The label read “Life Parcel.” Inside, four separate tubes held four human embryos.
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