Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
A Gallup poll finds most Americans rate the world body poorly, yet the Trump administration sent $827 million in September, and Congress faces a December deadline on the rest.
Just days after America wired $827 million to the United Nations in unpaid dues, a Gallup Poll reported that 73 percent of Americans think the international organization is doing a poor job of keeping the peace.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Just days after America wired $827 million to the United Nations in unpaid dues, a Gallup Poll reported that 73 percent of Americans think the international organization is doing a poor job of keeping the peace.
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