Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The Bronx-born jurist muses that ‘as with everything else in life, I wouldn’t be unhappy with term limits.’
Published:
Updated:
Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s declaration on Friday to the American Philosophical Society that, “As with everything else in life, I wouldn’t be unhappy with term limits,” is a stunning sign of support for a change that appears crosswise with the Constitution.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s declaration on Friday to the American Philosophical Society that, “As with everything else in life, I wouldn’t be unhappy with term limits,” is a stunning sign of support for a change that appears crosswise with the Constitution.
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