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By DONALD KIRK|
As East Potomac’s golf operation sits in limbo amid a legal fight over its future, players have taken matters — and maintenance — into their own hands.
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At East Potomac Golf Links on Friday morning, the flagstick on the first green stood roughly three feet tall, fashioned from a thin tree branch with a District of Columbia flag taped to the top. It wasn’t regulation. But these days, nothing about the course is.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
At East Potomac Golf Links on Friday morning, the flagstick on the first green stood roughly three feet tall, fashioned from a thin tree branch with a District of Columbia flag taped to the top. It wasn’t regulation. But these days, nothing about the course is.
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