LONDON — The lexicographer and wit Samuel Johnson once quipped that “when a man is tired of London, he is tired of life,” and the same can be said in miniature of “Van Eyck: The Portraits” an astounding new show at the city’s National Gallery. Its concentrated charisma is hardly attributable to its size — the exhibition numbers only nine paintings and one drawing. Instead, the wonder comes from the work of the non pareil portraits.