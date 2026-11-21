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By DONALD KIRK|
Portraiture ‘bursts onto the scene fully formed in the 1430s under the brush of Jan van Eyck,’ avers the exhibition’s curator.
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LONDON — The lexicographer and wit Samuel Johnson once quipped that “when a man is tired of London, he is tired of life,” and the same can be said in miniature of “Van Eyck: The Portraits” an astounding new show at the city’s National Gallery. Its concentrated charisma is hardly attributable to its size — the exhibition numbers only nine paintings and one drawing. Instead, the wonder comes from the work of the non pareil portraits.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
LONDON — The lexicographer and wit Samuel Johnson once quipped that “when a man is tired of London, he is tired of life,” and the same can be said in miniature of “Van Eyck: The Portraits” an astounding new show at the city’s National Gallery. Its concentrated charisma is hardly attributable to its size — the exhibition numbers only nine paintings and one drawing. Instead, the wonder comes from the work of the non pareil portraits.
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