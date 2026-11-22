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By DONALD KIRK|
Robert Pattinson may be the new James Bond, but Jeff Bezos is the real spymaster.
Published:
Updated:
If you were enthusiastic about the decision to cast Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, then there’s one man you should thank. That is none other than Jeff Bezos, Amazon supremo and someone who will give Blofeld a run for his money as a real-life supervillain.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
If you were enthusiastic about the decision to cast Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, then there’s one man you should thank. That is none other than Jeff Bezos, Amazon supremo and someone who will give Blofeld a run for his money as a real-life supervillain.
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