Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The lone senator to vote against a user fee program three times is expected to control its renewal.
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With Democrats taking firm control of Congress, Big Pharma’s biggest critic is about to take over a Senate committee that has a big say in what the Food and Drug Administration spends on drug reviews.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
With Democrats taking firm control of Congress, Big Pharma’s biggest critic is about to take over a Senate committee that has a big say in what the Food and Drug Administration spends on drug reviews.
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