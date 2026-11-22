Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Australian researchers used a new machine-learning technique to verify a historic 2019 photograph of a supermassive black hole, reinforcing the theory of general relativity more than a century after its publication.
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A team of Australian scientists has independently confirmed the authenticity of humanity’s first image of a supermassive black hole, lending fresh weight to Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
A team of Australian scientists has independently confirmed the authenticity of humanity’s first image of a supermassive black hole, lending fresh weight to Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity.
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