Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Prediction markets and a new poll suggest the next president is more likely to be a Democrat but experts caution that midterm elections are a poor predictor of presidential outcomes.
Published:
Updated:
With this year’s midterms barely over and the Iowa caucuses 14 months away, potential 2028 presidential candidates of both parties are beginning to tease their announcement plans. Meanwhile, a new poll shows most Americans believe the next president is more likely to be a Democrat.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
With this year’s midterms barely over and the Iowa caucuses 14 months away, potential 2028 presidential candidates of both parties are beginning to tease their announcement plans. Meanwhile, a new poll shows most Americans believe the next president is more likely to be a Democrat.
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