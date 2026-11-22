The first thing audience members see in Daniel Fish’s new presentation of Sophokles’s “Elektra”—the spellings nod to the original Greek kappa—is what appears to be a giant curtain, consisting of black blinds that read, in all capital letters, “THE GODS THAT ALWAYS FAIL.” The line is not a quote from classical drama, but a reference, it seems, to an argument posed by the academic and activist Edward Said during a lecture series in 1993, warning the “secular intellectual” against getting swept up in political or nationalist ideology.