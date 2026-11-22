Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Daniel Fish turns an ancient drama of vengeance into a collision with contemporary commentary.
Published:
Updated:
The first thing audience members see in Daniel Fish’s new presentation of Sophokles’s “Elektra”—the spellings nod to the original Greek kappa—is what appears to be a giant curtain, consisting of black blinds that read, in all capital letters, “THE GODS THAT ALWAYS FAIL.” The line is not a quote from classical drama, but a reference, it seems, to an argument posed by the academic and activist Edward Said during a lecture series in 1993, warning the “secular intellectual” against getting swept up in political or nationalist ideology.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The first thing audience members see in Daniel Fish’s new presentation of Sophokles’s “Elektra”—the spellings nod to the original Greek kappa—is what appears to be a giant curtain, consisting of black blinds that read, in all capital letters, “THE GODS THAT ALWAYS FAIL.” The line is not a quote from classical drama, but a reference, it seems, to an argument posed by the academic and activist Edward Said during a lecture series in 1993, warning the “secular intellectual” against getting swept up in political or nationalist ideology.
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