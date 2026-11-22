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In ‘The Absent Woman,’ Eve Sneider examines the contradictions at the heart of a celebrated New Yorker writer’s career.
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‘The Absent Woman: The Genius of Janet Malcolm’
By Eve Sneider
W.W. Norton, 256 pages
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‘The Absent Woman: The Genius of Janet Malcolm’
By Eve Sneider
W.W. Norton, 256 pages
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