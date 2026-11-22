Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The president said Friday that the former CEO should offer a ‘big apology’ if he wants to return to his post.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expressing confidence that Nvidia’s leaders are conducting a thorough investigation into the company’s “culture” of addressing American export control laws, as he suggested that the company’s founder and chief executive officer, Jensen Huang, may be in the running for a return.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expressing confidence that Nvidia’s leaders are conducting a thorough investigation into the company’s “culture” of addressing American export control laws, as he suggested that the company’s founder and chief executive officer, Jensen Huang, may be in the running for a return.
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