Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
It is beautiful to write with, exceptionally well made, and a distinctive piece of engineering and design to have on your desk.
The most famous movie scene involving a pen — setting aside the Joker’s entrance in “The Dark Knight” — is in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street,” where Leonardo DiCaprio, playing Jordan Belfort, tests a potential hire by asking him to sell it. “Sell me this pen,” he says. The challenge is that, however practical a pen may be, it’s hard to explain why someone ought to upgrade what they already own, or spend more on a special version.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The most famous movie scene involving a pen — setting aside the Joker’s entrance in “The Dark Knight” — is in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street,” where Leonardo DiCaprio, playing Jordan Belfort, tests a potential hire by asking him to sell it. “Sell me this pen,” he says. The challenge is that, however practical a pen may be, it’s hard to explain why someone ought to upgrade what they already own, or spend more on a special version.
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