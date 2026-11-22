The most famous movie scene involving a pen — setting aside the Joker’s entrance in “The Dark Knight” — is in Martin Scorsese’s 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street,” where Leonardo DiCaprio, playing Jordan Belfort, tests a potential hire by asking him to sell it. “Sell me this pen,” he says. The challenge is that, however practical a pen may be, it’s hard to explain why someone ought to upgrade what they already own, or spend more on a special version.