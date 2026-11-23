Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Without needed reforms, seniors face benefit cuts of 22 percent.
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Updated:
This week, I had the opportunity to speak to members of the Senate Budget Committee about the solvency of Social Security, a topic I am compelled by circumstance to write about with some regularity. Newly emboldened Democrats are touting big changes, but there is one clear path to saving the program.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
This week, I had the opportunity to speak to members of the Senate Budget Committee about the solvency of Social Security, a topic I am compelled by circumstance to write about with some regularity. Newly emboldened Democrats are touting big changes, but there is one clear path to saving the program.
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