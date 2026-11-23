The Yalta conference attended by Roosevelt, Churchill, and Stalin, in February 1945 has again come into the news as it has intermittently these 80 years since it occurred. Roosevelt died two months after the conference and the war in Europe ended a month later. The Potsdam conference in July 1945 was the last of the wartime summit conferences. The wartime alliance dissolved quickly into the Cold War, and the American intervention in the Greek Civil War to prevent a communist victory there, and the American airlift to provide food to West Berlin in 1948 and 1949 got the Cold War going in earnest.