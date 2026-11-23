Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
With front lines frozen in Ukraine, the belligerents hunt for easy targets from the Baltics to the Mediterranean.
Published:
Updated:
Racing across the warm Mediterranean waters of eastern Libya on Saturday, two Ukrainian sea drones sank a Russian Navy corvette at Benghazi port. Then, yesterday, a drone hunting offshore sank a Russian military cargo ship. Meanwhile, 2,000 miles to the north, in the icy waters of the Baltic, Ukrainian drones attacked a second Russian military cargo ship, setting it on fire and drifting toward Finland.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Racing across the warm Mediterranean waters of eastern Libya on Saturday, two Ukrainian sea drones sank a Russian Navy corvette at Benghazi port. Then, yesterday, a drone hunting offshore sank a Russian military cargo ship. Meanwhile, 2,000 miles to the north, in the icy waters of the Baltic, Ukrainian drones attacked a second Russian military cargo ship, setting it on fire and drifting toward Finland.
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