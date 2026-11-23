Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The president reposted a goading post that Michigan’s soon-to-be senator shared last week.
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For weeks since winning election, Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has been goading President Trump to support a healthcare program that he and other Democrats have been plugging ahead of their majority takeover of Congress next year. Dr. El-Sayed may have got his man.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
For weeks since winning election, Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed has been goading President Trump to support a healthcare program that he and other Democrats have been plugging ahead of their majority takeover of Congress next year. Dr. El-Sayed may have got his man.
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