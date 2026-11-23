Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Missouri’s attorney general insists she is not backing down from her investigation.
One of the largest Muslim civil rights organizations in America, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, is joining a legal effort to stop Missouri’s investigation into how the state university’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine is spending its fundraising dollars.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
One of the largest Muslim civil rights organizations in America, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, is joining a legal effort to stop Missouri’s investigation into how the state university’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine is spending its fundraising dollars.
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