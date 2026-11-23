When top-ranked South Carolina and eighth-ranked UConn tip off Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena, the marquee matchup will feature two of the premier programs in women’s college basketball. Yet as tipoff approaches for the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase, the dominant storyline isn’t about zone defenses or rebounding margins — it is whether coaches Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma will shake hands before the opening whistle or take advantage of a newly instituted rule change to eschew the exchange entirely.