Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma meet again after their viral confrontation during last year’s NCAA Tournament.
When top-ranked South Carolina and eighth-ranked UConn tip off Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena, the marquee matchup will feature two of the premier programs in women’s college basketball. Yet as tipoff approaches for the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase, the dominant storyline isn’t about zone defenses or rebounding margins — it is whether coaches Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma will shake hands before the opening whistle or take advantage of a newly instituted rule change to eschew the exchange entirely.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
When top-ranked South Carolina and eighth-ranked UConn tip off Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena, the marquee matchup will feature two of the premier programs in women’s college basketball. Yet as tipoff approaches for the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase, the dominant storyline isn’t about zone defenses or rebounding margins — it is whether coaches Dawn Staley and Geno Auriemma will shake hands before the opening whistle or take advantage of a newly instituted rule change to eschew the exchange entirely.
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