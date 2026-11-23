Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
‘I convinced them,’ the president said on Monday of the decision to return Nvidia’s founder to the helm despite his having had an affair with a suspected spy for Communist China.
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President Trump is crediting himself for the decision by chipmaker Nvidia to abruptly reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive officer 11 days after he resigned following reports of marital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
President Trump is crediting himself for the decision by chipmaker Nvidia to abruptly reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive officer 11 days after he resigned following reports of marital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.
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