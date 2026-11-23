Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Sidney Lumet’s ‘Network’ feels less like acerbic satire than dark prophecy, as conventional fears of public shame become quaint.
Fifty years ago this month, we were introduced to a rabidly ambitious, impossibly sexy TV executive named Diana Christenson and got a peek into one of her department meetings. As vice president of programming at UBS, Diana proposed a series that would follow a vigilante group called the Ecumenical Liberation Army, using “authentic footage” they accumulated while robbing banks, bombing bridges, hijacking planes, assassinating ambassadors, and kidnapping heiresses.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Fifty years ago this month, we were introduced to a rabidly ambitious, impossibly sexy TV executive named Diana Christenson and got a peek into one of her department meetings. As vice president of programming at UBS, Diana proposed a series that would follow a vigilante group called the Ecumenical Liberation Army, using “authentic footage” they accumulated while robbing banks, bombing bridges, hijacking planes, assassinating ambassadors, and kidnapping heiresses.
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