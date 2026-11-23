Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The Air trails the iPhone 18 Pro on battery and cameras and costs only $100 less, but it is lighter, tougher, and more pleasant to hold.
In August, I made what would usually be a terrible decision: I bought a new iPhone. This was weeks before the unveiling event for the new iPhone models, so if you buy an iPhone then rather than waiting mere weeks, you are paying full price for a model that is going to almost immediately be outdated.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
In August, I made what would usually be a terrible decision: I bought a new iPhone. This was weeks before the unveiling event for the new iPhone models, so if you buy an iPhone then rather than waiting mere weeks, you are paying full price for a model that is going to almost immediately be outdated.
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