Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Britain’s prime minister claims to have ‘no fixed destination’ even as he works toward a campaign to return to the European Union.
A decade after Britain voted for independence from Europe, the prospect of reneging on that decision has emerged as a distinct possibility. Last week Prime Minister Andy Burnham signed a “reset” deal with the European Union, and on Monday declared at Parliament that returning to the superstate would be “unthinkable” without a referendum. The premier claims to have no “fixed opinion” on future relations between London and the Continent.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
A decade after Britain voted for independence from Europe, the prospect of reneging on that decision has emerged as a distinct possibility. Last week Prime Minister Andy Burnham signed a “reset” deal with the European Union, and on Monday declared at Parliament that returning to the superstate would be “unthinkable” without a referendum. The premier claims to have no “fixed opinion” on future relations between London and the Continent.
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