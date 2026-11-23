Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Speaker-designate Hakeem Jeffries’s and other Democrats are trying to connect with young men who defected from the Republican Party this month.
Published:
Updated:
Soccer dads and security moms, meet the “Hook ‘Em” Dems, the latest political push from an ascendant Democratic Party. Fresh from clinching the largest House of Representatives majority in 35 years, Democrats are running a blitz play aiming to solidify the party’s gains in rural America and among young people.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Soccer dads and security moms, meet the “Hook ‘Em” Dems, the latest political push from an ascendant Democratic Party. Fresh from clinching the largest House of Representatives majority in 35 years, Democrats are running a blitz play aiming to solidify the party’s gains in rural America and among young people.
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