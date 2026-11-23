The siren song of the socialists on Capitol Hill is intensifying, tempting President Trump to collaborate on the left’s legislative agenda. The senator-elect from Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, moots the idea of working with the president on an expansion of medical insurance coverage, “TrumpCare.” The senator-elect of Texas, James Talarico, suggests that if Mr. Trump “wants the same plaques and portraits and busts as L.B.J., we can help make that a reality.”