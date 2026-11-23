Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The senator-elect from Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, moots the idea of working with the president on an expansion of medical insurance coverage.
The siren song of the socialists on Capitol Hill is intensifying, tempting President Trump to collaborate on the left’s legislative agenda. The senator-elect from Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, moots the idea of working with the president on an expansion of medical insurance coverage, “TrumpCare.” The senator-elect of Texas, James Talarico, suggests that if Mr. Trump “wants the same plaques and portraits and busts as L.B.J., we can help make that a reality.”
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The siren song of the socialists on Capitol Hill is intensifying, tempting President Trump to collaborate on the left’s legislative agenda. The senator-elect from Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed, moots the idea of working with the president on an expansion of medical insurance coverage, “TrumpCare.” The senator-elect of Texas, James Talarico, suggests that if Mr. Trump “wants the same plaques and portraits and busts as L.B.J., we can help make that a reality.”
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