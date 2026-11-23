Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
‘With all the glad handing and the flattery in the meeting Trump had with Xi, the Chinese are still worried,’ an Asia observer tells the Sun.
Published:
Updated:
While critics accuse President Trump of cozying up to Communist China, members of the Quad, an American-led Indo-Pacific alliance, are tightening their cooperation, much to Beijing’s chagrin.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
While critics accuse President Trump of cozying up to Communist China, members of the Quad, an American-led Indo-Pacific alliance, are tightening their cooperation, much to Beijing’s chagrin.
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