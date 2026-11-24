Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Kyra’s Law could mean life or death for vulnerable youngsters. It’s one of almost 400 bills awaiting Governor Kathy Hochul’s approval.
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Kyra Franchetti was just two years old when she was killed by her father in a murder-suicide during a court-ordered unsupervised visit in Virginia, despite her father’s history of stalking and abusive behavior.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Kyra Franchetti was just two years old when she was killed by her father in a murder-suicide during a court-ordered unsupervised visit in Virginia, despite her father’s history of stalking and abusive behavior.
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