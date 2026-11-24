Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The state’s Department of Housing and Community Renewal, in a new report, confirms that 60,000 units sit empty.
It seems at first to make no sense: tens of thousands of New York rent-stabilized apartments held off the city’s housing market at a time when the vacancy rate is less than 2 percent and demand for affordable housing is high.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
It seems at first to make no sense: tens of thousands of New York rent-stabilized apartments held off the city’s housing market at a time when the vacancy rate is less than 2 percent and demand for affordable housing is high.
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