Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who starred in the original Broadway production, brilliantly directs August Wilson’s 1995 play.
Few playwrights have made language sing and swing as robustly as August Wilson, who wrote poetry before establishing himself in theater and cited blues recordings as a source of inspiration. In Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s new, must-see production of “Seven Guitars,” now running at Lincoln Center Theater’s off-Broadway venue, the Mitzi E. Newhouse, Wilson’s work has both an expert conductor and a chorus of virtuosic players.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
Few playwrights have made language sing and swing as robustly as August Wilson, who wrote poetry before establishing himself in theater and cited blues recordings as a source of inspiration. In Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s new, must-see production of “Seven Guitars,” now running at Lincoln Center Theater’s off-Broadway venue, the Mitzi E. Newhouse, Wilson’s work has both an expert conductor and a chorus of virtuosic players.
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