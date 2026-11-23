Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
The artificial intelligence firm has a large presence in Israel with plans to build a major new campus, if Congress doesn’t bring the hammer down.
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The return of Jensen Huang to the top spot at chipmaker Nvidia is raising the wrath of a U.S. Congress worried about giving away advanced military technology to China, but one nation celebrating the chief executive officer’s reinstatement is Israel.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The return of Jensen Huang to the top spot at chipmaker Nvidia is raising the wrath of a U.S. Congress worried about giving away advanced military technology to China, but one nation celebrating the chief executive officer’s reinstatement is Israel.
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