In advance of reviewing “The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue,” I giddily invited my husband along, promising him a break from the culture wars, hate crimes, and law enforcement debates I bring home after regular work days as a reporter covering New York City under Mayor Zohran Mamdani. I made my pitch too soon, it turned out, and my husband instead got a heartfelt crash-course in all of the above and New York’s current anti-Zionist zeitgeist when we attended the show.