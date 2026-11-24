Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Debbie Goodstein’s ‘The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue’ turns a family’s Shabbos gathering into a searing collision of faith and political division.
In advance of reviewing “The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue,” I giddily invited my husband along, promising him a break from the culture wars, hate crimes, and law enforcement debates I bring home after regular work days as a reporter covering New York City under Mayor Zohran Mamdani. I made my pitch too soon, it turned out, and my husband instead got a heartfelt crash-course in all of the above and New York’s current anti-Zionist zeitgeist when we attended the show.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
In advance of reviewing “The Blue Violinist Over West End Avenue,” I giddily invited my husband along, promising him a break from the culture wars, hate crimes, and law enforcement debates I bring home after regular work days as a reporter covering New York City under Mayor Zohran Mamdani. I made my pitch too soon, it turned out, and my husband instead got a heartfelt crash-course in all of the above and New York’s current anti-Zionist zeitgeist when we attended the show.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cancel anytime