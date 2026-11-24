Beijing Eyes Local Races on Taiwan Hoping for Resurgence of Chinese Communists’ Historic Enemy, the Kuomintang
By DONALD KIRK|
Jerry Zaks’s starry radio adaptation of Frank Capra’s classic has a moving finale, but its performances lack top-tier theatrical vitality.
The long-beloved film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” inspired by a short story, “The Greatest Gift,” by Philip Van Doren Stern, has been adapted for the stage more than once, in a couple of instances as old-time radio dramas. Last December, I was lucky enough to catch Irish Repertory Theatre’s production of a script by Anthony E. Palermo, set during a 1940s radio broadcast and enhanced by seasonal music and a cast of typically enchanting performers.
By DONALD KIRK|
By JOSEPH CURL|
By LUKE FUNK|
By DAVID JONES|
By THE NEW YORK SUN|
By DAVID JONES|
By GEORGE WILLIS|
By DAVID JONES|
The long-beloved film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” inspired by a short story, “The Greatest Gift,” by Philip Van Doren Stern, has been adapted for the stage more than once, in a couple of instances as old-time radio dramas. Last December, I was lucky enough to catch Irish Repertory Theatre’s production of a script by Anthony E. Palermo, set during a 1940s radio broadcast and enhanced by seasonal music and a cast of typically enchanting performers.
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