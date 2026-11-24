The long-beloved film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” inspired by a short story, “The Greatest Gift,” by Philip Van Doren Stern, has been adapted for the stage more than once, in a couple of instances as old-time radio dramas. Last December, I was lucky enough to catch Irish Repertory Theatre’s production of a script by Anthony E. Palermo, set during a 1940s radio broadcast and enhanced by seasonal music and a cast of typically enchanting performers.