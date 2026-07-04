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The New York Sun
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In Abraham Lincoln’s Bravery and Integrity, Independence Day Is Personified

Conrad Black, in an excerpt from his new book, argues that America’s survival and prosperity can be traced to President Lincoln’s unique achievements.

George Peter Alexander Healy's portrait of Abraham Lincoln in 1860, the year he won the presidency under the GOP banner.
George Peter Alexander Healy's portrait of Abraham Lincoln in 1860, the year he won the presidency under the GOP banner. Via Wikimedia Commons
CONRAD BLACK

CONRAD BLACK

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