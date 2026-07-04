In Abraham Lincoln’s Bravery and Integrity, Independence Day Is Personified

Rahm Emmanuel, a Likely 2028 Candidate, Says in Israel That Unconditional Support Must Come to an End
By MATTHEW RICE|
Conrad Black, in an excerpt from his new book, argues that America’s survival and prosperity can be traced to President Lincoln’s unique achievements.
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