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The New York Sun
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Iran Demands FIFA Ban Pride Flags During Its World Cup Matches

Iran says its team will participate in the World Cup without a ‘retreat from our beliefs, culture, and convictions.’

Soccer fans display pride flags at a FIFA Women's World Cup match between Spain and Netherlands at Wellington, New Zealand, on August 11, 2023.
Soccer fans display pride flags at a FIFA Women's World Cup match between Spain and Netherlands at Wellington, New Zealand, on August 11, 2023. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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