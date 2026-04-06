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Jamie Dimon Doubts Private Credit Poses a Systemic Risk

Yet Warren Buffett reckons that such lending is an element ‘of the banking system’ and ‘the troubles from one can spread over to another.’

The chairman of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, on March 24, 2026 at Washington, D.C.
The chairman of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, on March 24, 2026 at Washington, D.C. Leigh Vogel/Getty Images the Hill & Valley Forum
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Jamie Dimon Doubts Private Credit Poses a Systemic Risk | The New York Sun