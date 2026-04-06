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The New York Sun
Politics

Trump Hands California Democrats a Gift, Endorsing GOP Candidate in Wide-Open Jungle Primary

The endorsement is likely to consolidate Republican support around the president’s candidate, giving Democrats a greater chance of clinching the second spot.

Steve Hilton speaks during a California gubernatorial candidate debate at San Francisco on February 3, 2026.
Steve Hilton speaks during a California gubernatorial candidate debate at San Francisco on February 3, 2026. Laure Andrillon/AP
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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