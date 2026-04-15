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The New York Sun
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Jimmy Kimmel May Face Federal Investigation as Carr Vows To Probe Broadcast TV Stars Who Don’t Disclose Political Fundraising

The ABC late-night host is a prolific fundraiser for Democrats, but has faced criticism for declining to disclose his advocacy to his viewers.

Jimmy Kimmel thanks volunteer workers at a Las Vegas Democratic coordinated campaign canvass launch with Senator Jacky Rosen on October 21, 2024.
Jimmy Kimmel thanks volunteer workers at a Las Vegas Democratic coordinated campaign canvass launch with Senator Jacky Rosen on October 21, 2024. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

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