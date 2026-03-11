Judy Blume’s Biographer Contends With How To Be as Candid as His Bestselling Author Subject

Published: Mar 11, 2026, 02:00 PM ET Updated: Mar 15, 2026, 10:31 AM ET

‘Judy Blume: A Life’ has generated controversy over what a biographer should include or exclude.

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