Search
The New York Sun
Arts+

Judy Blume’s Biographer Contends With How To Be as Candid as His Bestselling Author Subject

‘Judy Blume: A Life’ has generated controversy over what a biographer should include or exclude.

Judy Blume pictured in 2020.
Judy Blume pictured in 2020. Emma McIntyre/ Getty Images
CARL ROLLYSON

CARL ROLLYSON

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp