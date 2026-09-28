Trump Threatens To ‘Terminate’ Two Political Advisors Who Did Work for Pro-Russian Government in the Balkans
By MATTHEW RICE|
The conservative stalwart reverses himself to decide against participating in a consequential climate case.
Published:
Updated:
Justice Samuel Alito’s recusal from the high stakes climate case of Suncor v. Boulder, to be argued on October 5, strikes us as a rare error from the legal titan. A letter on Monday from the court’s clerk says that the justice “has determined that he will not continue to participate in this case.” The case is one in which Colorado localities seek damages under laws holding energy companies liable for climate change. The damages could be stratospheric.
By MATTHEW RICE|
By DANIEL McCARTHY|
By NEWT GINGRICH|
By ALEX ZDAN|
By DAVID MASTIO|
By MATTHEW RICE|
By CARLOS SOUSA|
By JENNIFER DOHERTY|
Justice Samuel Alito’s recusal from the high stakes climate case of Suncor v. Boulder, to be argued on October 5, strikes us as a rare error from the legal titan. A letter on Monday from the court’s clerk says that the justice “has determined that he will not continue to participate in this case.” The case is one in which Colorado localities seek damages under laws holding energy companies liable for climate change. The damages could be stratospheric.
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