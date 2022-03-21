Justice Thomas Hospitalized With ‘Flu-like Symptoms’

The Supreme Court provided no additional details about the infection, but said Justice Thomas is being treated with antibiotics and his symptoms are abating.

WASHINGTON — Associate Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.

Justice Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement.

The court offered no explanation for why it waited two days to disclose that the justice was in the hospital.

It also provided no additional details about the infection, but said Justice Thomas is being treated with antibiotics and his symptoms are abating.

He could be released in the next couple of days, the court said.

The Supreme Court is meeting this week to hear arguments in four cases. Justice Thomas plans to participate in the cases even if he misses the arguments, the court said.

Justice Thomas has been on the court since 1991. News of his hospitalization came as the Senate Judiciary Committee prepared to begin hearings Monday in the nomination of Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, whom President Biden named to replace Justice Stephen Breyer. He is retiring at the end of the session.