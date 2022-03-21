The New York Sun

Join
Justice

Justice Thomas Hospitalized With ‘Flu-like Symptoms’

The Supreme Court provided no additional details about the infection, but said Justice Thomas is being treated with antibiotics and his symptoms are abating.

Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, pool, file
Justice Clarence Thomas in 2021. Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, pool, file
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — Associate Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.

Justice Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement.

The court offered no explanation for why it waited two days to disclose that the justice was in the hospital.

It also provided no additional details about the infection, but said Justice Thomas is being treated with antibiotics and his symptoms are abating.

He could be released in the next couple of days, the court said.

The Supreme Court is meeting this week to hear arguments in four cases. Justice Thomas plans to participate in the cases even if he misses the arguments, the court said.

Justice Thomas has been on the court since 1991. News of his hospitalization came as the Senate Judiciary Committee prepared to begin hearings Monday in the nomination of Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, whom President Biden named to replace Justice Stephen Breyer. He is retiring at the end of the session.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use