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King Charles III Lends British Jews a Royal Hand

The reigning scion of the House of Windsor becomes a patron of an organization that aims to protect an embattled community.

King Charles III walks in the Coronation Procession at Westminster Abbey at London, May 6, 2023.
King Charles III walks in the Coronation Procession at Westminster Abbey at London, May 6, 2023. AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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