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The New York Sun
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Korean-American Alliance in Trouble After U.S. Command Objects To Scaling Down ‘Freedom Shield’ Military Exercises

President Lee fears large-scale war games could ruin chances of meeting Kim Jong-un in quest for North-South reconciliation.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, at Busan, South Korea, June 22, 2024.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, at Busan, South Korea, June 22, 2024. Song Kyung-Seok/pool via AP
DONALD KIRK

DONALD KIRK

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