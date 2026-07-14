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The New York Sun
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LAPD Drops Flock Safety Contract as Backlash Against AI Surveillance Grows Nationwide

More than 55 localities have ended contracts with Flock Safety in the past year, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, over concerns its data are accessed by federal immigration officials.

A Flock license plate reader.
A Flock license plate reader. Flock Safety
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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