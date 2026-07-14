LAPD Drops Flock Safety Contract as Backlash Against AI Surveillance Grows Nationwide

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
More than 55 localities have ended contracts with Flock Safety in the past year, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, over concerns its data are accessed by federal immigration officials.
Already have a subscription? Sign in to continue reading
By MATTHEW RICE|
By MATTHEW RICE|
Cancel anytime
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
By JOSEPH CURL|
By DEAN KARAYANIS|