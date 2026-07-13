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Legacy Pick: South Carolina Governor Appoints Lindsey Graham’s Sister To Serve Out Remainder of Senate Term

Darline Graham Nordone was raised by her brother after their parents died when she was a young teen.

South Carolina's governor, Henry McMaster, appointed Senator Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham, seen here on June 1, 2015, to fill the remainder of her deceased brother's term in the Senate.
South Carolina's governor, Henry McMaster, appointed Senator Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham, seen here on June 1, 2015, to fill the remainder of her deceased brother's term in the Senate. Rainier Ehrhardt/AP
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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Legacy Pick: South Carolina Governor Appoints Lindsey Graham’s Sister To Serve Out Remainder of Senate Term | The New York Sun