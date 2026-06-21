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The New York Sun
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Los Angeles Warehouse Fire Tests Response by California Officials

As Democratic leaders look at longer-term political ambitions, the handling of the Palisades Fire in 2025 has eyes turned toward the slow burn of toxic materials at a refrigerated warehouse.

The sky fills with smoke from a 491,000 square-foot cold-storage warehouse fire at Los Angeles on June 17, 2026.
The sky fills with smoke from a 491,000 square-foot cold-storage warehouse fire at Los Angeles on June 17, 2026. Jae C. Hong/AP
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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