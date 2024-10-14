Man Arrested at Trump Rally for Packing Guns Claims Innocence, Cites Admiration for Former President

‘I don’t even know how to fire them,’ Vem Miller insisted in an interview.

The man arrested for carrying two firearms during a rally for President Trump in California’s Coachella Valley says that they have the wrong idea about him and that he doesn’t even know how to fire the cache of guns.

“I always travel around with my firearms in the back of my truck. I’ve literally never even shot a gun in my life,” Vem Miller said in a phone interview with Fox News.

The Las Vegas native was arrested at a checkpoint for the campaign event on Saturday and accused of plotting what would have been a third assignation attempt on Mr. Trump. He said that he had no intentions of shooting the Republican presidential candidate, going so far as saying that Mr. Trump is “brave” and admires him for going after the media.

“This is a man that I deeply admire because I was a closet individual in terms of my beliefs because I worked in Hollywood. As my politics started to change, I realized that Hollywood is a homogenous community,” Miller continued.

Mr.Miller told the news outlet that he started keeping the guns after he began receiving threats on his life for starting the America Happens Network — a series of produced news videos on the social media platform Rumble.

“I don’t know anything about guns. I am beyond a novice,” he said.

Miller’s car was discovered with multiple weapons as he pulled up to the checkpoint for Saturday’s rally.

“On Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 4:59 p.m., deputies assigned to former President Donald Trump’s rally in the Coachella Valley contacted the driver of a black SUV at a checkpoint,” the Riverside County sheriff’s office said in a statement. “The male driver … was found to be illegally in possession of a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine.”

The sheriff said Mr. Miller was “taken into custody without incident and later booked … for possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

“This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event,” law enforcement added.

Riverside County sheriff Chad Biano told the Riverside Press-Enterprise in the wake of the incident that his officers “probably stopped another assassination attempt” on Trump, which would be the third attempt in just four months.

At a follow-up press conference on Sunday, Mr. Biano snapped back on claims that his original statement was dramatic.

“If you are asking me right now, I probably did have deputies that prevented the third assassination attempt,” he said. “If we are that politically lost that we have lost sight of common sense and reality and reason that we can’t say ‘Holy crap, why’d he show up with all that stuff for and loaded guns?’ and I am going to be accused of being dramatic? We have a serious, serious problem in this country. Because this is common sense and reason.”

“I certainly didn’t want to be saying after the fact: ‘I wish we had done something to prevent that shooting,'” he added. “There is absolutely no way any of us are going to truly know what was in his head.”

Unlike the two previous alleged would-be assassins, Thomas Crooks and Ryan Routh, Mr. Miller’s social media presence indicates a strong affinity for conservative causes. His Instagram account features photographs of him with notable right-wing figures, including a smiling picture alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and another with far-right influencer Jack Posobiec. Additionally, Miller shared an image from the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which appears to show Donald Trump Jr. signing an item for him.