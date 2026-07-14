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The New York Sun
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Merchants Are Bleeding Cash From Rising ‘Friendly Fraud’ by Customers

Cardholders are disputing legitimate purchases and leaving the merchant with the bill.

Payment fraud is costing merchants as cardholders dispute legitimate purchases, often to obtain a refund while keeping the goods or services.
Payment fraud is costing merchants as cardholders dispute legitimate purchases, often to obtain a refund while keeping the goods or services. Kindel Media via Pexels.
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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