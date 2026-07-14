Merchants Are Bleeding Cash From Rising ‘Friendly Fraud’ by Customers

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 04:00 AM ET Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 04:13 AM ET

Cardholders are disputing legitimate purchases and leaving the merchant with the bill.

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